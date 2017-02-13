Rumor: Apple to release 5-inch iPhone 8 model, may sell wireless charging technology separately

Monday, February 13th, 2017, 05:00

It’s a rumor, but there may be some truth to it.

Japanese web blog Macotakara has a new rumor in that Apple will introduce a 5-inch iPhone model this year.

The site also state that “reliable sources in Taiwan” have stated that only the all-glass model of the iPhone will support wireless charging this year, while Apple will also stop including the headphone jack adapter.



Recently, it was rumored that apple’s 5-inch iPhone would arrive with a vertical dual-camera design. This model is said to be nearly identical in terms of specifications to the “iPhone 7s” and “iPhone 7s Plus.”

Some reports have stated that only the glass model will support the wireless charging feature. This implies that only the top-tier iPhone 8, which is rumored to retail for about $1,000, will support wireless charging.

The current report seems to corroborate that the iPhone 8 will use inductive wireless charging rather than long-range. The technology is said to be supplied by Luxshare, a manufacturer that has supplied wireless charging tech for Apple Watch.

It’s also rumored that Apple will not include the wireless charging technology in the box and users will have to purchase the accessory separately.

One other detail of today’s report is that Apple will not include the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter with the purchase of any iPhone released this year. Apple, of course, ditched the 3.5mm jack with the iPhone 7 lineup, but did include an adapter in the box as to not render traditional headphones useless. Now that Apple’s W1 headphones are available, though, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that it won’t include that adapter this year.

Via 9to5Mac and MacOtakara

