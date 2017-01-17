Rumor: Apple to update MacBook Pro lineup with Kaby Lake processors, 32 GB of RAM option for 15-inch model

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017, 05:56

As far as rumors go, this is pretty cool.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities released a new investors note today, stating that the current MacBook Pro lineup for 2017 will offer Intel’s latest Kaby Lake chipset along a new 32GB RAM option for the 15-inch model.

Intel just announced its 7th generation Kaby Lake processors at CES and Kuo predicts that the first model that will see the upgraded chip will be the 12-inch MacBook. Mass production of that new machine will begin in Q2 of this year, according to Kuo, while a 16GB memory option will also be added to the device.

It’s also been stated that the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks with Kaby Lake processors will enter production in Q3 of 2017.



In terms of supply chain and shipping performance, Kuo predicts that Mac shipments will grow in 2017 and cites production delays as the main reason for the slow performance in 2017 as demand for the new Touch Bar MacBook Pro is apparently “better than expected.”

Finally, it’s been noted that the 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar has performed worse than Apple expected. As a result, Kuo stated that Apple will cut the price of the machine in an effort to improve shipments.

