Rumor: Apple Watch Series 3 to see improvements in battery life, performance, no radical overhauls in the works

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, 05:05

Posted by:Date:Category:

The rumor mill has spoken and the third-gen Apple Watch won’t see a radical revision, but will apparently focus on battery life and performance.

The reports surfaced from anonymous contacts along the supply line and were reported by the Economic Daily News.

Apple unveiled the second generation of Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 7 in September. Dubbed Series 2, the device features a brighter display, a better processor in the S2 chip, and water resistance, but kept the same design as its predecessor. After testing, it was noted that the battery lasted much longer than the original model, pushing into a third day on a single charge.



The report indicates that Apple is putting a good deal of focus on improving the device’s battery life, albeit it’s that that other areas “will not see much change.” Previous rumors pegged Apple Watch Series 3 for using more energy-efficient micro LED screens rather than OLED.

The report also says Apple is eying a fall 2017 release for the new watch and will be manufactured by Taiwan-based Quanta, the same company that handled the duties for the first two models.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld and DigiTimes

Related

Recent Posts