Rumor: iPhone 8 to see improved waterproofing features worthy of “IP68” rating

It arrives sometime this fall and may be the iPhone upgrade you’re waiting for.

The iPhone 8 is presently rumored to feature a glass chassis redesign, bezel-less screen and might also best the iPhone 7 with even higher resistance to water and dust.

The Korea Herald reports that the iPhone 8 will tout an IP68 rating for water resistance and dust. This means it can withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes in about a metre deep water.



As of now, the iPhone 7 features an IP67 rating, meaning it is technically resistant to splashes and short periods of underwater exposure. IP68 is a substantial improvement but would still mean that swimming is off limits for the iPhone unlike the Apple Watch Series 2; Apple’s wearable far exceeds the IP68 standards.

The iPhone 7, through testing, has been found to exceed its waterproofing rating in most synthetic tests, although an officially-rated higher standard will only improve upon the waterproofing feature.

Whilst the ‘8’ signifies improved water resistance, the ‘6’ denotes the phone’s resistance to dust; like with the existing iPhone 7, the iPhone 8 will continue to tout the same levels of dustproofness. Apple’s closest rival in the smartphone space, Samsung, already sells the Galaxy S7 which has an IP68 rating.

The iPhone 8 is expected to sport an all-new glass and stainless steel design along with an OLED display that wraps around the side of the iPhone. It’s been rumored that the Touch ID Home Button will be integrated into the display and the unit will feature a form of wireless charging.

The new OLED flagship iPhone is expected to debut in the fall of this year. Apple is also readying minor ‘iPhone 7s’ updates to be sold at cheaper price points, according to recent reports.

Via 9to5Mac and the Korea Herald

