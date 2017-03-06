Rumor: Next-gen iPhone to feature a model with a 5.8-inch, OLED display

Monday, March 6th, 2017, 05:28

It looks like there’s some more collaboration as to the long-awaited OLED display on the next-gen iPhone.

A new rumor via Japanese web site Nikkei is stated that Apple will produce a 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED display and two with LCD displays.

The site stated the following:

The upcoming iPhone, to be launched this fall, will come in three configurations — two with liquid crystal displays and one with a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display.



5.8 inches is now the widely agreed upon screen size for Apple’s first iPhone with an OLED display, but there is likely a reasonable explanation as to why Nikkei and two other reports suggested the model would have a 5-inch display.

Recently, trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has gone on record that state that the next-gen iPhone, or at least one of its models, will have a 5.8-inch display, the primary area will actually be 5.15 inches, while the rest of the space will be reserved for a wide row of virtual buttons. Kuo also said the device’s physical dimensions will likely be similar to a 4.7-inch iPhone.

Apple is thought to be removing the Home button on the next-gen iPhone to make room for a larger bezel display without significantly affecting the device’s overall footprint. The bezels surrounding the display are also expected to be removed, although a very slim top bezel could remain to house the front-facing camera and earpiece cutout.

It’s been rumored that Apple might replace the Touch ID with biometric technologies such as iris recognition, facial recognition or even ultrasound. Apple has filed a fingerprint for a sensor technology embedded beneath a touchscreen, although the company also has a patent for integrating the ambient light sensor into the display.

The much-rumored 5.8-inch iPhone, which has also been coined the “iPhone Pro” or “iPhone X” in honor of the smartphone’s tenth anniversary this year, is expected to be announced in September alongside updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors and Nikkei Asian Review

