Samsung completes internal investigation, finds battery issues caused Galaxy Note 7 overheating/fires

Samsung has completed its internal investigation and has noted that the battery- and not any faults in software or other hardware – was to blame for the fires that led to the recall and ultimate cancellation of the Galaxy Note 7.

The company was able to successfully reproduce the fires during the course of its investigation and ruled out other causes. It’s unknown as to whether Samsung is blaming defective parts, or as is sometimes suspected, that there was simply too little space allocated for the battery.

An anonymous source has statutes that Samsung is likely to announce the results of its investigation on January 23rd, exactly one day before it releases its fourth quarter results.



The source also stated that Samsung is expected to detail plans to prevent future catastrophes —something critical if it wants healthy sales of its upcoming flagship handset, the Galaxy S8.

The investigation was originally launched in October, when Samsung halted Note 7 production. The company promised to hire third-party firms to help.

It’s rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was rushed to market to seize sales from Apple, which had just launched the iPhone 7 at the time. As a consequence of the fires, though, Samsung is now expected to take a financial hit upwards of $5.2 billion.

Compounding the situation, the acting head of the company —Lee Jae-yong —has been served with an arrest warrant for his supposed involvement in the influence-peddling scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil. Other corporations in the country, such as LG and Hyundai, have also become embroiled in the controversy.

Via AppleInsider and Reuters

