Some Apple Store locations running low on iPhone 6 Plus replacement batteries, some swaps delayed until March

You might have to wait a while before you can snag a $29 replacement battery for your iPhone 6 Plus.

A number of users have reported shortages of the iPhone 6 Plus battery and have, in some cases, been told that they’ll have to wait until March or later for their repair.

Delays are only impacting stores that have already run out of iPhone 6 Plus batteries, according to sources close to the story. Still, many locations have batteries for the iPhone 6 Plus in stock.



In many cases, customers were told they’d have to wait a few days. Anything longer may be a sign that a shop has run out of a particular model of battery.

Apple has seen intense demand following its introduction of $29 out-of-warranty battery swaps. The deal is a temporary one, expiring at the end of December, intended to appease the public following the company’s admission that it slows down iPhones with weak batteries. Nominally this is to protect against sudden shutdowns, but the company is facing dozens of lawsuits for not warning owners, failing to give them a choice, and/or nudging them into buying new iPhones, whether intentionally or not.

