“Spaceship Campus 2” dubbed “Apple Park”, will open in April

Apple’s upcoming corporate headquarters, long dubbed “Spaceship Campus 2” (which was awesome), has been renamed “Apple Park” and will open its doors in April, though the migration of more than 12,000 workers will take over six months to complete.

The facility is not yet completed, as constructions of buildings and parklands will continue through the summer, but by April enough will be done to begin hosting employees for work.

The facility, which was designed in collaboration with Foster + Partners, replaces 5 million square feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields, along with over 9,000 drought-resistant, California-native trees.



The site will also include more than two miles of walking and running paths, an orchard, meadow and pond within the massive ring. It will also be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, featuring 17 megawatts of rooftop solar, making it one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world.

Apple has stated that the new site will be the world’s largest naturally ventilated building and is projected to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year. The building will feature a visitors center with an Apple Store and a cafe open to the public. It will also be home to a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for employees, and a “secure research and development center.”

Finally, the site’s theater will be named the “Steve Jobs Theater” and feature a 1,000-seat auditorium situated atop a hill overlooking meadows as well as the main building.

