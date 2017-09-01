Uber update notes show company may be trying to take credit for iOS 11 location/privacy feature

Date: Friday, September 22nd, 2017, 05:31
Category: iOS, News, Software

Ridesharing service Uber may have gotten itself in hot water again.

A recently released screenshot of the company’s latest patch notes for the app has revealed that Uber may be taking credit for iOS 11’s improved control over privacy and location information.


The app notes state that users can choose between “While Using the App”, “Always” and “Never” to select when location information is shared.

Neither Apple or Uber have released an official statement regarding the patch notes.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Reddit and Imgur

