Zurich Apple Store location evacuated after iPhone battery overheats

Wednesday, January 10th, 2018, 03:53

Posted by:Date:Category:

Not every iPhone battery is going to behave perfectly.

An Apple store in Zurich, Switzerland was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday after an iPhone’s battery at the service desk overheated in the middle of a removal procedure, emitting smoke and burning the worker who was doing the work.

The incident caused the technician to burn his hand and a total of seven people received medical attention. Local police evacuated roughly 50 customers and employees from the Apple Store location.



“The staff responded well and correctly,” police added in a statement. “It sprinkled quartz sand over the overheated battery so that the smoke could be contained and sucked out after switching on the ventilation.”

Forensic specialists who studied the incident stated that the battery was damaged either by the owner prior to the service procedure or during the removal procedure, igniting the electrolyte used in lithium-ion batteries from every manufacturer.

Apple has recently admitted that it throttles the performance of iPhones with chemically depleted or damaged batteries to prevent damage from sudden shutdowns that may occur. A number of customers have recently taken advantage of Apple’s $29 out-of-warranty battery replacement offer to satisfy its customer base.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider and Reuters

Related

Recent Posts