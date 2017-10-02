Apple allows YouTube personalities early access to iPhone X, initial video reports posted

Tuesday, October 31st, 2017, 03:03

Because, as mentioned before, you literally can’t outrun social media, Apple recently invited a number of YouTube channels to try out the highly-anticipated device at a nondescript building in New York City.

The YouTubers tested out the assorted functions of the iPhone X including the camera, wireless charging, Animoji, Face ID and others, then posted their findings online.

So far, the reviews seem to be largely positive, with users citing the A11 processor, fun with Animoji, minor frustrations with the new interface and the learning curve of not having a Touch ID button on this model











iPhone X pre-orders began on Friday, with shipping estimates now at five to six weeks for orders placed today. The device launches November 3rd, with limited in-store availability for walk-in customers on a first come, first served basis.

