Initial iPhone X packaging, unboxing pictures and videos begin to surface online

You can’t beat the speed of social media.

Although the iPhone X has yet to arrive anywhere in the world, Twitter user Benjamin Geskin began shooting images and videos of the new handset to the Internet over the weekend. The resulting images include the iPhone X in its retail handset as well as shared images of the iPhone X stacked and ready to ship.

Unlike the iPhone 8’s rear-focus cover art, the iPhone X packaging depicts the smartphone’s large OLED display.



Fulfilling the stuff that tech fans crave, Instagram user abraham950 posted a brief unboxing video of the iPhone X. The video shows that the first thing you see when you open the box is Apple’s “Designed by Apple in California” information packet, and below that sits the iPhone X itself.

Other iPhone X unboxing videos have begun to surface online, although it’s safe to say that they’ll be more in depth once the iPhone X hits the shelves and arrives on doorsteps come Friday, November 3rd.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors, Twitter and Instagram

