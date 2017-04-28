Apple offers two-year warranty extension for first-gen Apple Watch users with expanded/swollen batteries

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017, 05:17
Even Apple Watch batteries can swell.

Responding to user complaints about the issue, Apple has extended its warranty coverage for the first-gen Apple Watch’s expanded/swollen battery issues to three years. This covers customers for services an additional two years beyond the complimentary 1-year Limited Warranty Period.

The issue with swollen and expanded batteries on first-gen Apple Watch models has been documented online by users experiencing the problem— here on Apple support forums, for example, and on Reddit— but appears to not be widespread or something that has made mainstream media headlines.


The change comes as the 1st gen Apple Watch passes the two year mark after having been introduced April 24, 2015.

If you’ve seen the battery swelling issue on your first-gen Apple Watch and have any feedback to offer, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac, discussions.apple.com and Reddit

