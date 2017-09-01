Apple Pay Cash feature to arrive later this year following iOS 11 release

Tuesday, September 19th, 2017, 05:11

While iOS 11 just hit today, a few features are still forthcoming.

Apple announced that its Apple Pay Cash feature will not ship until an update “coming this fall.” It is not clear is this is a delay, or if Apple didn’t plan on rolling out the feature with the launch of iOS 11.

It’s been noted that Apple announced that the feature would be added following the iOS 11 launch, similar to the way it originally launched Apple Pay itself.



Apple Pay Cash payments will be initiated through a dedicated app within Apple’s Messages in iOS 11. The service will integrate with Siri’s new machine learning capabilities, offering suggested amounts to send based on the context of conversations had within messages.

Following a money transfer, the funds will be available via a prepaid “Apple Pay Cash” card through partner Green Dot. The cash card can be used to make Apple Pay purchases in stores, in apps, or on the web, or it can be transferred to the user’s bank account.

Apple is also expected to release external GPU support for its upcoming macOS High Sierra operating system as well as Apple Music integration for the LTE Apple Watch by October at the earliest.

