T-Mobile CEO announces faster data plan designed around Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE

T-Mobile just came out with a faster data plan for the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE version.

Company CEO John Legere announced that the company had boosted the speed limit of the data plan for the Apple wearable.

Previously, the Apple Watch on T-Mobile had been limited to 512kb/sec data, which equated to 3G speeds.



The previous limit induced customer complaints which ultimately prompted the response from Legere.

T-Mobile, like other carriers, is charging $10 USD a month to include data for Apple Watch on a user’s cellular service plan. The LTE Apple Watch Series 3 models became available for pre-order early Friday morning, with new devices slated to arrive on September 22nd, the official launch date for the device.

