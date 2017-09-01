Apple Pay expands to 13 additional U.S. banks and credit unions

Date: Wednesday, September 6th, 2017, 05:29
Category: Apple Pay, iOS, News, watchOS

It may not be as exciting as a new hardware announcement, but it could come in handy.

Apple has added 13 new banks and credit unions in the United States to its list of participating partners as part of the first expansion of Apple Pay in September.

The institutions are as follows:

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

First State Bank of Mendota

First State Bank Southwest

Great Plains Bank

Great Southern Bank

Holyoke Credit Union

Icon Credit Union

Landings Credit Union

Mascoma Savings Bank

McIntosh County Bank

Park National Bank

Texas Brand Bank

Xplore Federal Credit Union

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this month.

Since its launch in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

