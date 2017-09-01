Apple Pay expands to 13 additional U.S. banks and credit unions

Wednesday, September 6th, 2017, 05:29

It may not be as exciting as a new hardware announcement, but it could come in handy.

Apple has added 13 new banks and credit unions in the United States to its list of participating partners as part of the first expansion of Apple Pay in September.

The institutions are as follows:

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas First State Bank of Mendota First State Bank Southwest Great Plains Bank Great Southern Bank Holyoke Credit Union Icon Credit Union Landings Credit Union Mascoma Savings Bank McIntosh County Bank Park National Bank Texas Brand Bank Xplore Federal Credit Union

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this month.

Since its launch in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Via 9to5Mac

