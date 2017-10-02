Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 update, focuses on crackling sound issue

Wednesday, October 4th, 2017, 05:54

Posted by:Date:Category:

You can’t say Apple isn’t quick with its updates.

On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 11.0.2. The update, a 277 megabyte download, offers the following fixes and changes for supported iOS devices:

– Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices.



– Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden.

– Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open.

The iOS 11.0.2 update can be found via the Software Update feature in General Settings or downloaded and installed via iTunes.

If you’ve tried iOS 11.0.2 and have any feedback to offer, let us know about your experience in the comments.

Related

Recent Posts