Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 update, focuses on crackling sound issue

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, October 4th, 2017, 05:54
Category: Archive, iOS, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Software

You can’t say Apple isn’t quick with its updates.

On Tuesday, Apple released iOS 11.0.2. The update, a 277 megabyte download, offers the following fixes and changes for supported iOS devices:

– Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices.


– Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden.

– Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open.

The iOS 11.0.2 update can be found via the Software Update feature in General Settings or downloaded and installed via iTunes.

If you’ve tried iOS 11.0.2 and have any feedback to offer, let us know about your experience in the comments.

Recent Posts

Apple changes the definition of 'on' and 'off' in iOS 11

Apple to hold Q4 2017 earnings call on November 2nd

Apple acquires French software firm Regaind, could use APIs to help improve photo, facial analysis

Verizon reveals that all 3 billion existing Yahoo accounts were breached in 2013 attack

Apple releases first macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, iOS 11.1, tvOS 11.1 public betas

Leave a Reply