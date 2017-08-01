Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 8

Tuesday, August 29th, 2017, 05:54

Apple’s getting closer to releasing iOS 11 and has let is eighth developer beta for the mobile operating system out the door.

The most notable changes in the new beta include back-end enhancements and an improved voice for Siri as well as Apple Pay and Photos services enhancements.

The company has apparently also included a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature since the second beta.



The “Messages in iCloud” feature was removed in the iOS 11 beta 5 release, and Apple claims that it will ship in a future software update to iOS 11. Users can continue to receive and store messages on each device, and they can continue to backup and restore messages using iCloud Backup.

If you’ve had a chance to play with iOS 11 developer beta 8 and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you make of it in the comments.

Via AppleInsider

