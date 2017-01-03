Apple to give away Product (RED) Beats Solo3 headphones in select Asian markets as part of Chinese New Year promotion

Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017, 05:19

If you’re in the Asian markets, this could be nifty.

As part of upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, Apple on Monday announced customers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore will receive a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones with the purchase of select Mac and iPhone products as part of a one-day sale.

The sale offers a Product (RED) variety of the headphones, the color red specializing good luck and prosperity in many Asian cultures, and is a common sight around the new year.



Buyers of any iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro (excluding late-2016 models with Touch Bar), MacBook Air, Mac Pro, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus will receive an instant credit for a pair of Beats Solo3 hardware. The offer is valid at Apple brick-and-mortar stores or online from 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.

In addition to the Beats Solo3 giveaway, Apple is showcasing a litany of red themed accessories on its digital storefront, including iPhone cases, audio products, toys and more. The company is also pushing digital wares like Chinese Greetings and Chinese New Year iMessage sticker packs for the seasonal event.

