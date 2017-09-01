AppleCare+, repair prices tick up for assorted iPhone models following Apple media event

Thursday, September 14th, 2017, 05:23

Posted by:Date:Category:

Alongside Tuesday’s announcements of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple has also increased the price of some AppleCare+ warranties, as well as out-of-pocket repair and replacement costs for every recent iPhone model.

The cost of an AppleCare+ warranty has jumped from $129 to $149 for the iPhone 6s Plus, 7 Plus, and 8 Plus. For the iPhone X a plan will cost a record $199, likely because of the potential expense of replacing its 5.8-inch OLED panel.

Non-warrantied screen repairs for the iPhone 6 and iPhone Se have jumped from $99 to $129 and the cost for the iPhone 6s and 7 screen repair is up $20 to $149. All Plus-series phones are $20 more expensive at $169.



Repair costs for “other damage” have been boosted for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets are now set at $319 and $349, respectively. “Other damage” repairs for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be priced at $349 and $399, respectively.

Apple hasn’t said what non-warrantied repairs will cost for the iPhone X, but prices are liable to be substantially higher.

The iPhone 8 is set to ship on September 22nd with a base model price of $699. The iPhone X is expected to arrive at $699 with the base model selling for $999.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

Related

Recent Posts