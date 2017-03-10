Conan makes fun of Chaffetz’s iPhone/health care comment in “Apple Health Care” send up video

Friday, March 10th, 2017, 05:56

If nothing else, you can definitely laugh at Representative Jason Chaffetz’s comment this week about how lower income Americans would have to choose between health care and snagging the latest iPhone.

The guys at “Conan” took this as a challenge and released the following satirical video demonstrating how Apple products could be used for health care…

Chaffetz later walked his comment back a bit, but the satirical video is here to stay…











As always, let us know what you think in the comment section and have a great weekend!

Via The Mac Observer

