Conan makes fun of Chaffetz’s iPhone/health care comment in “Apple Health Care” send up video

Posted by:
Date: Friday, March 10th, 2017, 05:56
Category: Fun, Hardware, iPad, iPhone, News

If nothing else, you can definitely laugh at Representative Jason Chaffetz’s comment this week about how lower income Americans would have to choose between health care and snagging the latest iPhone.

The guys at “Conan” took this as a challenge and released the following satirical video demonstrating how Apple products could be used for health care…

Chaffetz later walked his comment back a bit, but the satirical video is here to stay…




As always, let us know what you think in the comment section and have a great weekend!

Via The Mac Observer

Recent Posts

PowerVR Furian GPUs could bring 4K video, improved gaming specs to next-gen iPhones

Apple responds to WikiLeaks' release of CIA-based documents, states that 'many' of the iOS-related exploits have already been patched

WikiLeaks to share CIA hacking tools with Apple, other firms after security fixes are complete

WikiLeaks releases 8,700+ CIA-related documents, show agency efforts towards hacking Android systems, iPhones, operating systems and smart TVs

Apple offers 2016 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar on refurbished section of web store