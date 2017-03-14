Fiksu’s Bay Area usage data points to new iPad models currently in testing

Tuesday, March 14th, 2017, 05:09

The new iPads are en route.

Or at least they’re apparently being tested in the Bay Area.

Per mobile marketing firm Fiksu, a number of new iPad models are being tested in the region. This jibes with rumors and a leaked investor note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that indicated that Apple is expected to update its 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, as well as introduce a new 10-inch or 10.5-inch model with a narrower bezel along with a 9.7-inch option.



The data comes from Fiksu’s tracking and attribution SDK, which is used by thousands of mobile apps today. As part of Apple’s testing process, it installs a variety of apps — from popular ones to the more obscure — which inevitably ends up including some apps that has Fiksu’s tracking in them.

Roughly a month ahead of the most recent iPad launches, Fiksu noticed new internal model names “6,3/6,4” and “6,7/6,8” being tested around Cupertino. This time around it’s seeing “7,1” “7,2,” “7,3,” and “7,4.”

The new device codes appear as follows:

iPad 7,3 | 5

iPad 7,4 | 10

iPad 7,2 | 11

iPad 7,1 | 17

The new usage data seems to focus on a range of generally popular apps, like games, music, real estate and weather applications. Another indication that these could be the new iPads is the fact that they’re all running a mix of the latest beta of iOS (iOS 10.3) and the unreleased version iOS 11.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

