Mazda confirms CarPlay functionality on several upcoming models, states that updates will allow CarPlay to be installed on older models

It looks like CarPlay will be coming to a number of Mazda vehicles in the near term.

Mazda this week confirmed that it will incorporate CarPlay, including updating older models through software and possibly hardware updates.

According to Cars.com, Mazda made the announcement during the launch of its new 2017 CX-5 model, and the publication also cites a spokesperson that confirmed all of the company’s vehicles using its Mazda Connect in-dash system will be eligible to update.



Mazda has yet to offer up specific details as to which models would get CarPlay first, but offered the following comment on the upgrade:

“Mazda has been a CarPlay and Android Auto partner since 2014, so it is no secret that we are developing both systems to interface with our Mazda Connect infotainment system. Both software systems should be retroactively upgradable onto all Mazda Connect systems with a potentially minimal hardware addition needed. Mazda does not yet have an official timeline for when these should be available or at what cost, however.”

As of now, other carmakers offering CarPlay compatibility include Renault (with its Megane, Scenic and Talisman models), Honda (with its Civic Type R, Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric models) and Porsche (with its 911 GT3 model).

