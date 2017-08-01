HomePod firmware offers hints as to 4K, 60 FPS front and rear cameras in next-gen iPhone

Friday, August 4th, 2017, 04:01

Yet another interesting tidbit came out of the leaked HomePod firmware today. Following earlier details such as design and face recognition information, Portuguese news site iHelp has found code that seemingly indicates the iPhone 8 will be capable of 4K video at 60 frames per second with both the front and rear cameras…

The code mentions a device with support for 4K video at 60 FPS. The device is given both a “front” and “back” qualifier, suggesting that both cameras will 4K video at 60 FPS.



Currently, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus support 4K video with the rear camera only, but only at 30 FPS. Meanwhile, the front camera is limited to 1080p.

The HomePod firmware also mentions the front and rear cameras as supporting Apple’s new Apple’s new HEVC file type, which greatly reduces file size. The HEVC file format can cut file sizes in half, which could be crucial with 4K content.

A jump to 60 FPS, especially with the rear camera, could allow for more to be done with augmented reality and Apple’s ARKit framework, the increased frame rate allowing for better tracking.

Via 9to5Mac and iHelp

