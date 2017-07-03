iFixit announces DIY MacBook Pro Retina Battery Fix Kits

Friday, July 7th, 2017, 05:02

This will come in handy.

The cool cats at iFixit have come up with a fix to the issue pertaining to Retina display MacBook Pros that have plagued the notebook since their release in 2012: Inordinate amounts of glue holding the battery in place that make it next to impossible to replace.

As such, iFixit has released a DIY battery replacement kit.

In their own words:

“We’re fixers; it’s in our blood—so when manufacturers present us with a device that’s practically impossible to repair, like the MacBook Pro Retina, we take it as a challenge.

We’ve been working on a DIY repair solution for folks who want to replace the battery in their MacBook Pro Retina for a long time. After a whole lot of testing and experimentation on dozens of formulations, we’re proud to introduce our MacBook Pro Retina Battery Fix Kits. Our glue-busting battery kits have all the tools and instructions you need to replace your own battery.”

The company says that the glue was the real challenge, as it’s the same industrial-strength glue used to attach exterior panels to skyscrapers. The company finally came up with an approach using a solvent that softens the glue sufficiently to enable the battery to be peeled away from the casing.







There are six different kits, varying by 13- and 15-inch Mac and model year. Prices range from $90 to $120 depending on configuration.

If you’re a techie or just curious, give their kit a gander and please let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and iFixit

