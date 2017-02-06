LG to offer fixes for UltraFine 5K monitors, will work to remove wireless router proximity issue

Monday, February 6th, 2017, 05:22

Following the revelation that LG’s 5K UltraFine monitor, which rolled out in late 2016, experiences proximity problems when placed within 6.5 meters of a Wi-Fi router, the company has stated that it will be adding extra shielding to units manufactured in the future.

The extra shielding will be present in units manufactured after February 2017.

As for existing monitors, it appears those can also be retrofitted against signal interference, as well. The report didn’t mention how existing monitor owners can have their displays repaired if necessary. LG’s 5K monitor comes with a one year warranty that covers labor and parts, so it may be as simple as submitting a repair request on LG’s site.



Said new units will presumably be able to operate within 6.25 meters of a wireless router without issue.

LG’s UltraFine monitor features a 27-inch display with 5120-by-2880 resolution, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB 3.1 ports. It also has a built-in camera, stereo speakers, and is currently priced at $974.

As of now, it’s not clear how long the retrofitting will take or if current units will be repaired at LG’s expense.

Via Macworld and Recode

