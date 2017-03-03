Rumor: All three 2017 iPhone models to feature Lightning port with USB-C fast charging

Friday, March 3rd, 2017, 05:06

It’s thought that all three upcoming iPhones will both retain the Lightning connectors but add USB-C Power Delivery for faster charging. The rumors currently state that Apple will release an all-new OLED model with a larger L-shaped battery and updated 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo offered the following comment in his most recent note:

New 2H17 models may all support fast charging. We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port). A key technical challenge lies with ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge. In order to achieve that goal, we think Apple will adopt TI’s power management and Cypress’s Power Delivery chip solutions for the new iPhone models. We note the OLED version may have a faster charging speed thanks to a 2-cell L shaped battery pack design.



Kuo has stated that he expects Apple to retain the Lightning port, which features a similar design compared to a USB-C port. Such a move retains the requirements for the MFi Program licensing income from Lightning accessories. Kuo also added that he believes USB-C’s high-speed data transmission is “still a niche application” for iPhone.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro already supports USB 3.0 speeds and fast charging with a Lightning to USB-C cable, while iPhones and other devices with a Lightning connector still transfer at USB 2.0 speeds.

The prediction comes only two days after the Wall Street Journal reported that at least one upcoming iPhone model would feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are equipped with Thunderbolt 3 ports, which share the same connector design as USB-C, while the 12-inch MacBook also has a USB-C port. Apple could still bundle a Lightning to USB-C cable with its next iPhones to allow for connectivity with those notebooks out of the box.

Via MacRumors and the Wall Street Journal

