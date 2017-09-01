Rumor: Next-gen Apple TV could feature A10X Fusion processor, 3GB of RAM

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 05:35

It looks like there’s a good chance the next-gen Apple TV will also use an A10X Fusion processor.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has been analyzing the firmware files and has discovered signs that the new unit, set to be unveiled officially by Apple tomorrow, will use the A10X along with 3GB of RAM. This represents a big increase in power and may signal a larger direction beyond 4K movies and TV shows.

The upgrade could significantly increase computing power as well as graphics performance.



The inclusion of such a powerful chip could also indicate a renewed attempt to make the Apple TV a better games console with the ability to render graphically rich 3D games to better compete with consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

The RAM upgrade from 2GB of RAM to 3GB of RAM was also expected given the technical and bandwidth requirements of streaming 4K video.

Apple is expected to announce its next-gen iPhone and a third-gen Apple Watch alongside a 4K-capable Apple TV at its media event today.

