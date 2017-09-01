Rumor: Next-gen Apple TV could feature A10X Fusion processor, 3GB of RAM

Posted by:
Date: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 05:35
Category: Apple TV, Hardware, Processors, Rumor

It looks like there’s a good chance the next-gen Apple TV will also use an A10X Fusion processor.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has been analyzing the firmware files and has discovered signs that the new unit, set to be unveiled officially by Apple tomorrow, will use the A10X along with 3GB of RAM. This represents a big increase in power and may signal a larger direction beyond 4K movies and TV shows.

The upgrade could significantly increase computing power as well as graphics performance.


The inclusion of such a powerful chip could also indicate a renewed attempt to make the Apple TV a better games console with the ability to render graphically rich 3D games to better compete with consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

The RAM upgrade from 2GB of RAM to 3GB of RAM was also expected given the technical and bandwidth requirements of streaming 4K video.

Apple is expected to announce its next-gen iPhone and a third-gen Apple Watch alongside a 4K-capable Apple TV at its media event today.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Twitter

Recent Posts

Rumor: iPhone 8 could be in rare supply until early 2018 following manufacturing difficulties

Rumor: Next-gen iPhones to incorporate A11 Fusion processor

Rumor: iPhone X to include 3GB of RAM, iPhone 8 to include 2GB of RAM

Apple Events app for Apple TV updated, ready for September 12th media event

Newly-released drone footage shows final touches to Apple Park construction, exterior of Steve Jobs Theater

Leave a Reply