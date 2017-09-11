Rumor: iPhone X to include 3GB of RAM, iPhone 8 to include 2GB of RAM

Date: Monday, September 11th, 2017, 05:41
iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith’s been able to contribute to the rumor mill of late given what he’s been able to glean from Apple’s beta software.

In his latest contribution, he pointed out that the iPhone 8 will feature 2GB, while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will both feature 3GB. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 7 Plus features 3GB of RAM and the iPhone 7 packs 2GB. As you can see, there’s not a huge difference in terms of RAM specs here but

Smith also mentioned that the iPhone X could incorporate a 12MP rear-facing camera with support for 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p video at 240 FPS. The front camera could feature a 7 megapixel sensor with support for 1080p video at 30 FPS.


Smith was about to glean this from the iOS 11 Golden Master release, which offered additional information about the iPhone X’s hardware, including an A11 Fusion processor with two high performance cores and four high efficiency cores.

Apple will take the stage on Tuesday at Steve Jobs Theater to officially announce the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. We’re also expecting a new Apple Watch and Apple TV with 4k support.

Via 9to5Mac and Twitter

  1. Jack, on September 11th, 2017 at 10:32 am Said:

    Hope it’s not the same old Walmart toy square shape!!!!

