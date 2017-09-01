Rumor: Next-gen iPhones to incorporate A11 Fusion processor

Monday, September 11th, 2017, 05:38

The near-final beta of iOS 11 has revealed some neat things, including a suggestion that Apple will be incorporating an “A11 Fusion” processor into its next-gen iPhone. The A11 Fusion is expected to have two cores for intensive processing needs, and four high-efficiency cores as well.

Unearthed by Steve Troughton-Smith on Sunday, the iOS 11 leak from the end of the week reveal CPUs labeled 0 through 5 —a total of six. Without expanding on further delving, the developer originally claimed that four are the high-powered “Mistral” cores, with two “Monsoon” cores supplementing the four for lesser computational needs.

As of now, the current A10 Fusion processor found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models feature a pair of high performance cores as well as a pair of high efficiency cores. The A10X in the iPad Pro refresh from WWDC has three high performance “Hurricane” cores, and three high efficiency “Zephyr” cores.



It’s also expected that the A11 Fusion processor, like the A10X found in the iPad Pro, will be based on TSMC’s 10 nanometer chip fabrication process.

Where function is concerned, it’s expected that the next-gen iPhone will feature two types of cores that are likely driven by a Apple’s traffic-regulating chip, delivering tasks with low computing power demands to the high efficiency cores, and heavy duty tasks to the high power cores. Practically, this means that tasks like e-mail checking and music playing will be handled by the high efficiency cores, preserving battery life when in use much better than if the tasks were dealt with by the high power chips. A recent update has also stated that two of the processor cores will draw more power, while four of them will be the low-power, high power efficiency model.

It’s not known as to which models will incorporate the A11 Fusion processor.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones with the high-end OLED model, and two other devices expected at a Sept. 12 press event. Also predicted is a refresh of the Apple TV adding 4K video as a playback option, and an LTE-equipped Apple Watch.

Via AppleInsider and Twitter

