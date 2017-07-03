Updated HomePod firmware hints at facial recognition for next-gen iPhone

Monday, July 31st, 2017, 05:02

It turns out that the newest HomePod firmware update dropped some hints as to what to expect with the next-gen iPhone.

The firmware, which will run a version of iOS, corresponds to iOS 11.0.2.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith dug into the firmware and its BiometricKit framework that is currently home to Touch ID authentication, supporting claims that the iPhone 8 will rely at least in part on facial recognition.

Within BiometricKit are new “FaceDetect” methods addressing such circumstances as faces being too close or too far from the camera, the presence of multiple faces, and more.



Other references point to infrared capture in BiometricKit, pointing toward the rumored infrared sensors on the front of the iPhone being involved in capturing images for authentication, rather than using visible light through a traditional camera.

Other references for this function as cited as “Pearl,” while the code name for the next-gen iPhone is “D22”. The iOS 11.0.2 HomePod firmware also includes a glyph for this D22 device representing an iPhone that looks much like the rumored iPhone 8, featuring a full-front display with a notch cut out at the top for the earpiece and sensors.

The next-gen iPhone, or iPhone 8, is expected to debut around September, although availability may be delayed given production difficulties. Apple has been rumored to be working to incorporate the Touch ID fingerprint sensing system underneath the device’s display, but other rumors have suggestion that Apple may instead switch to facial recognition for authentication purposes.

