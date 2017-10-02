Wells Fargo adds Apple Pay functionality to more than 5,000 ATMs across the U.S.

Wednesday, October 11th, 2017, 05:25

You can now use Apple Pay at more than 5,000 Wells Fargo ATMs throughout the United States.

The bank announced the technology on Tuesday, wherein customers can initiate an ATM transaction by holding their smartphone or wearable device with mobile payment functionality near an NFC-enabled ATM terminal and inputting their PIN.

Supported digital wallets include Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and the bank’s own Wells Fargo Wallet for Android.



Customers can also add their Wells Fargo debit car to Apple Pay, wherein they’ll be able to hold their iPhone near the ATM, enter their PIN, and complete a transaction, with no physical plastic card required.

Wells Fargo said it plans to upgrade the rest of the company’s more than 13,000 ATMs with NFC by 2019. NFC-enabled terminals are marked with the universal contactless card symbol.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo launched a service wherein users entered a one-time code that allowed customers to authenticate at an ATM with an 8-digit code generated from the Wells Fargo app, along with their PIN, for card-free access.

