Apple announces updated MacBooks, offers improved processors, GPUs, SSDs

Monday, June 5th, 2017

The new MacBooks are en route.

And they offer some spiffy new updates.

Apple has incorporated seventh generation Intel Kaby Lake processors in all upgraded 12-inch MacBooks and MacBook Pros. The 12-inch MacBook now supports up to 1.4 GHz Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz, and can be purchased with up to 16GB of RAM.



The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro offers a Kaby Lake processor up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz.

Apple is also offering an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 GPU in its base configuration of 13-inch MacBook Pro, with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 included in the higher spec option. Elsewhere, the 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful Radeon Pro 555 discrete graphics with 2GB video memory, while a Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB memory is also available as an option.

The updated notebooks offer new SSDs that are reportedly 50 percent faster than those found in previous generations, per Apple’s specifications.

Finally, the MacBook Air, one of Apple’s most popular notebooks, received a new 1.8GHz processor to bring it on par with equivalent ultra-slim notebooks.

The 12-inch MacBook now retails for $1,299 while the 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys starts at $1,299 or $1,799 with Touch Bar. The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starts at $2,399.

The updated iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available to order today and will be available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday, June 7.

