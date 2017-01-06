Apple Pay to gain support, integration at more than 300,000 MORE loyalty card-based vending machines

Friday, January 6th, 2017, 05:16

You’ll soon be able to use Apple Pay to buy additional snacks.

Vending company USA Technologies announced today that Apple Pay is getting support for its MORE loyalty card and payroll deduct program that is accepted at more than 300,000 vending machines across the US.

Following the integration, customers will be able to take advantage of offers, promotions and discounts at the self-serve machines.



The final deadline for the integration has yet to be announced, although the company has said this will be completed nationwide “over the coming months”.

Apple Pay is now supported through over 1600 supported banks and credit unions in the US with the service adding an additional 17 institutions just earlier this week. The service is also available through a growing list of partners internationally in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

As of December, Apple stated that around 35 percent of U.S. retailers currently use Apple Pay, while another report stated that Apple Pay was gaining traction as an online payment form as of September.

