Apple releases iOS 10.3 update

iOS 10.3 is out and ready to go.

Apple on Monday released iOS 10.3, the latest version of its mobile operating system for its iPhone, iPod touch and iPad devices.

The update, which weighs in at about a 2.4 gigabyte download, offers the following fixes and changes:

Find My iPhone:

– View the current or last known location of your AirPods.

– Play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them.



Siri:

– Support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps.

– Support for scheduling with ride booking apps.

– Support for checking car fuel level, lock status, turning on lights and activating horn with automaker apps.

– Cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

Carplay:

– Shortcuts in the status bar for easy access to last used apps.

– Apple Music Now Playing screen gives access to Up Next and the currently playing song’s album.

– Daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music.

Other Improvements and Fixes:

– Rent once and watch your iTunes movies across your devices.

– New Settings unified view for your Apple ID account information, settings and devices.

– Hourly weather in Maps using 3D Touch on the displayed current temperature.

– Support for searching “parked car” in Maps.

– Calendar adds the ability to delete an unwanted invite and report it as junk.

– Home app support to trigger scenes using accessories with switches and buttons.

– Home app support for accessory battery level status.

– Podcasts support for 3D Touch and Today widget to access recently updated shows.

– Podcast shows or episodes are shareable to Messages with full playback support.

– Fixes an issue that could prevent Maps from displaying your current location after resetting Location & Privacy.

If you’ve snagged iOS 10.3 and have any feedback to offer, let us know what you make of it in the comments.

