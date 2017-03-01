Apple’s upcoming 9.7-inch iPad will arrive “next week” in Apple Store, other retail locations

Thursday, March 23rd, 2017, 05:22

Albeit you’ll be able to snag the newly-announced 9.7-inch iPad on Friday, Apple has stated that customers who want to buy it in Apple Store and other retail locations will need to wait until “next week,” according to Apple.

Apple has provided a bit more information on the new iPad shopping situation. Orders placed on Friday, the first day of availability, will arrive the following week at some point, with no specific day given.

Other retailers, such as Target and Best Buy, have stated that they are expecting stock of the new 9.7-inch tablet around the beginning of April with orders starting on Friday, the same as the Apple online store.



Apple’s new iPad announced on Tuesday returns to the iPad Air’s thickness and includes a non-laminated Retina Display and larger battery than the iPad Air 2. An A9 processor drives the new unit, with 32GB of device storage — all available for $329 to start.

