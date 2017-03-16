How-To: How to close all your open Safari tabs at once

Posted by:
Date: Thursday, March 16th, 2017, 05:33
Category: How-To, iOS, iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, News

This qualifies as one of the coolest iOS shortcuts I’ve heard about in a while.

For people who want to close all their Safari tabs at once, you can pull this off on your iOS device by pressing and holding the new tab (double square) button.

That’s it, it offers to close all your open Safari tabs at once and saves a giant headache in the process.

And if that’s not spiffy, nothing is.

Via Reddit

Recent Posts

Justice Department files charges against Russian hackers following Yahoo email breaches

Mazda confirms CarPlay functionality on several upcoming models, states that updates will allow CarPlay to be installed on older models

Apple joins Google, other tech companies in resisting 'troubling' FBI search warrant

Fiksu's Bay Area usage data points to new iPad models currently in testing

LG uses third-party fixes to provide shielding, seems to have resolved interference issue in UltraFine 5K monitors