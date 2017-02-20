Apple purchases Israeli firm Realface, thought to be interested in biometric login features

Monday, February 20th, 2017, 05:52

Apple has bought yet another company that they may do something nifty with.

Apple has purchased Realface, a cybertechnology startup whose facial recognition technology can be used to authenticate users. This is Apple’s fourth acquisition in Israel and the deal is estimated to be worth a couple of million of dollars.

Realface was established in 2014 by Adi Eckhouse and Aviv Mader developed a facial recognition technology that offers a smart biometric login, aiming to make passwords redundant when accessing mobile devices or PCs.



Realface is reported to have raised $1 million prior to the acquisition and employs up to 10 people. The company has sales in China, Israel, Europe, and the US.

RealFace’s first product, the Pickeez app, created a new way to enjoy photos, with its recognition software automatically choosing the user’s best photos from every platform they’re on.

Via The Times of Israel

