Touch Bar functionality arrives for Office for Mac suite

You can now use the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar with Office for Mac.

Following a brief beta preview, Microsoft has rolled out Touch Bar functionality for the feature.

Originally announced less than 12 hours after the MacBook Pro launch, Touch Bar support is being added to all of the main Office apps, according to release notes for the productivity suite. Wider availability of the feature began on Thursday, just eight days after users enrolled in Microsoft’s beta testing program were able to try it out for the first time.



Microsoft Word uses will see a “Word Focus” mode, which hides all onscreen ribbons and commands on the main display. Formatting tools can be accessed via the Touch Bar, but aren’t as readily distracting to the user.

Powerpoint gains a graphical map that shows all of the slide layers, to make finding individual elements of a presentation easier, as well as graphic rotation tools. In Slideshow View, the Touch Bar displays slide thumbnails and a timer, as well as presentation controls.

Excel users will find recently used functions and formulas on the Touch Bar and will be able to access recommended charts and spreadsheet formatting tools here as well.

Outlook users will see a list of commonly used commands on the Touch Bar along with the ability to access Skype functions with a single touch. When composing an email, it will display a list of recent documents that can be attached to the message.

Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions start from $69.99 per year for a one-user personal license, or $5 per month per user for businesses.

If you’ve tried the Office for Mac with the Touch bar and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

