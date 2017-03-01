Apple releases watchOS 3.2, tvOS 10.2 updates

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 05:54

‘Tis a day of updates and watchOS and tvOS are no exception.

Apple on Monday, released watchOS 3.2, which will require that you update your iPhone to iOS 10.3 and your Apple Watch have at least a 50 percent battery charge and be within range of your iPhone before beginning the installation.

watchOS 3.2 offers the following fixes and changes:



– Theater Mode: This activates a silent mode that keeps the Apple Watch screen dark, even if you raise your wrist. To see the screen, you need to tap the watch face.

– A Siri update that allows Siri to work with apps to “start workouts, send messages, make payments, book rides, and more.”

– Support for French, Spanish and Italian languages in Scribble.

– The Watch app on the iPhone now displays your music playlist sync progress.

tvOS 10.2 includes the following fixes and changes:

– Easier scrolling within tvOS. Per the release notes, “several large swipes” will activate accelerated scrolling. Swiping the far right side of the Apple TV remote allows you to “navigate specific indexes.”

– “Rent once, watch anywhere” functionality introduced via iTunes 12.6. This feature allows users to watch movies rented through iTunes on any device.

It’s a day of hefty updates and there’s plenty to test out, but if you’ve tried the new versions of watchOS and tvOS and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via Macworld

