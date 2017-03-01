Apple announces updated iPad Air, iPad mini units, will go on sale this Friday

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017, 05:19

The new iPads were announced today.

And it looks like there’s some good stuff coming your way at a decent price.

Apple has bolstered the low end of its iPad lineup and discontinued the iPad Air 2. In its place is a new model that looks exactly the same, with a 9.7-inch retina screen, Touch ID, 32GB or 128GB of storage, and the same color choices (silver, gold, and space gray). The tablet sports an A9 processor identical to the one found in the iPhone 6s and the usual 10-hour battery. That’s a relatively small upgrade over the 8X chip that was in the iPad Air 2, but the price for the entry-level iPad has dropped from $399 to $299, which was once the price of the iPad mini.



For an additional $100, you can quadruple the storage to 128GB. As always, the cellular version of the iPad retails for another $130. The new entry-level iPad doesn’t feature the Smart Connector or Apple Pencil support, but there’s still some nifty stuff there.

Apple also released its fourth-gen iPad mini. The 7.8-inch tablet is the only model that doesn’t feature 32GB of storage. The company has discontinued the iPad mini 2, and the mini 4 now comes with just one storage option, 128GB, for the same price of $399. The fourth-gen iPad mini still features the two-year-old A8 processor and it looks like the unit will be phased out within a year or so.

Apple’s iPad lineup now looks like this: at the low end, there’s the 32GB $329 9.7-inch iPad, followed by the $399 128GB mini. Then there’s the $599 9.7-inch 32GB iPad Pro, and the $799 12.9-inch Pro with 32 GB of storage.

The new iPads will go on sale Friday, March 24 in the U.S. and more the 20 countries.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld

