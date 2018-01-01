Apple releases Security Update 2018-001 Sierra and Security Update 2018-001 El Capitan, works to help prevent fallout from Meltdown and Spectre bugs in previous operating systems

Thursday, January 25th, 2018, 03:03

Posted by:Date:Category:

If you’re running either macOS 10.11 El Capitan or macOS 10.12 Sierra, you’re going to want to snag the current security update now.

On Tuesday, Apple released Security Update 2018-001 Sierra and Security Update 2018-001 El Capitan, which addressed assorted security concerns as well as helped mitigate potential risks from the Meltdown and Spectre issues..



As previously noted, Meltdown and Spectre are the names of security holes that could allow maliciously crafted software to access data that should be protected. Both vulnerabilities affect computing devices released in the last 10 years.

Apple has previously released security patches to help prevent fallout from these vulnerabilities in its iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra operating system updates, and these two security patches catch up the previous two Mac operating systems.

The security updates are available through the Mac App Store’s Update function for Macs running Sierra and El Capitan.

If you’ve tried the updates and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer

Related

Recent Posts