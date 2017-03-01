Congress moves forward with anti-Internet-privacy bill

Monday, March 27th, 2017, 05:37

Posted by:Date:Category:

Make of this what you will.

The United States Senate The US Senate has voted to overturn Internet privacy rules introduced last year by the FCC. In addition, the overturned vote works to prevent the FCC from passing any further such rules in the future.

Via the notes:

Congress disapproves the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to “Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services” (81 Fed. Reg. 87274 (December 2, 2016)), and such rule shall have no force or effect.



The issue will go to a second vote, this time by the House of Representatives, and will become law if approved there.

If passed, the new law allows for Internet Service Providers to sell your browsing history and locations to advertisers, who will be able to use this information for targeted advertisers. Customers would also lose the right to opt out of this form of data sharing.

It’s also been noted that the 22 Republican senators behind the resolution had received more than $1.7 million in campaign contributions from the telecommunications industry in recent years.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac, Congress.gov, Vocativ and The Next Web

Related

Recent Posts