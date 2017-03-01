9.7-inch iPad, (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus now available to order online

Monday, March 27th, 2017, 05:37

Posted by:Date:Category:

The new iPad and (PRODUCT)Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus you want is now available for order online.

Apple has added the products to its online store in the United States and dozens of other countries and regions around the world. (PRODUCT)RED iPhones are also available for in-store pickup at select Apple Stores as of Friday.

The 9.7-inch iPad features a faster A9 processor and a brighter Retina display compared to the iPad Air 2, which has now been discontinued. The tablet is a bit thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2 given that it lacks a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating in order to keep costs down.

The tablet also features a display resolution of 2,048‑by‑1,536 at 264 PPI, an 8-megapixel rear iSight camera, 1.2-megapixel front FaceTime camera, two speakers, Lightning connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, Touch ID with Apple Pay, and Bluetooth 4.2.



The 9.7-inch iPad retails for $329 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model, thereby making it the cheapest new tablet Apple has ever released. Apple also offers a 128GB model with Wi-Fi for $429, while cellular-capable 32GB and 128GB models are available for $459 and $559 respectively in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.

Users can snag a new 9.7-inch iPad and the first online orders are expected to arrive between March 31 and April 5 in the United States.

The special edition (PRODUCT)Red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets are also available in 128GB and 256GB capacities for $749/$849 and $869/$969, respectively. Initial orders are slated for delivery on Tuesday, March 28 in the United States.

As with other (PRODUCT)RED items, part of the proceeds go to help support the Global Fund’s HIV/AIDS programs in Africa.

(PRODUCT)RED iPhones are available starting today at many Apple Stores, authorized resellers, and carrier stores in the United States and dozens of other countries. Apple said the new models will begin shipping to customers by the end of March in the United States and more than 40 countries and regions.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via MacRumors

Related

Recent Posts