Craig Federighi confirms that Apple will add Apple File System support for Fusion Drives

This is a bit of good news, even if it lacks a specific date as to when it will be implemented.

Following up on news that the first version of macOS High Sierra limited the Apple File System to Macs featuring all-flash built-in storage and excluded iMacs and Mac mini machines that feature Fusion Drives, Apple engineering chief Craig Federighi has confirmed APFS will indeed be coming to Fusion Drives in a later update.

Federighi stated that “Yes, we plan to add support in a future update,” in a response to a user question about the feature.



Apple’s Fusion Drives, which are available as a storage option on assorted iMacs and Mac mini desktops, combine a hard drive with flash storage to provide the speed of an SSD with the affordability of a standard hard drive. Frequently accessed files are stored using flash storage, while less frequently used files are moved to the hard drive.

The first macOS High Sierra beta released in June featured Apple File System support for Fusion Drives, although this was removed in subsequent betas and not reimplemented. It’s thought that stability-based concerns and other bugs arose, which succeeded in delaying the feature.

Apple File System is a more modern file system than HFS+ and is optimized for solid state drives. It is safe and secure, offering crash protection, safe document saves, stable snapshots, simplified backups, and strong native encryption.

