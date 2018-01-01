First Apple Park drone footage of 2018 shows central courtyard, fitness center, basketball courts and more

Tuesday, January 16th, 2018, 03:15

Apple Park is getting closer to completion.

In the latest installment of drone-based footage by videographer Duncan Sinfield, the company has apparently made progress on the site’s large central courtyard, employee fitness center and basketball courts, the Steve Jobs Theater, and more.

The first part of Sinfield’s new video focuses on the landscaping within Apple Park’s courtyard, which is still being finished up in the new year. Greenery now covers most of the space and surrounds the main water feature, which is complete. Landscaping has been a major part of the last few Apple Park drone videos, with most of the large equipment moved off of the campus since the majority of construction is now complete.



The new video also briefly shows the Steve Jobs Theater and the Apple Park Visitor Center. Viewers can see the main atrium as well as the outside dining terrace. Construction seems to be taking place between the Steve Jobs Theater and the main spaceship building, as some heavy vehicles and equipment remain inside of a red fence.







While some small pieces of construction and landscaping remain, Apple’s employees have already moved into Apple Park and the Visitor Center opened to the public last November. Next month will mark one year since Apple officially named the campus “Apple Park,” at the time explaining that it would take more than six months to move its planned 12,000 employees to the site.

