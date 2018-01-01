Apple Pay gains additional support among banks, credit unions in U.S., China, and Canada

Date: Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, 03:56
Apple has expended its lineup of banks and credit unions that support Apple Pay in the United States, Canada, and China.

Canadians can now add cards from Servus Credit Union. In China, the expansion includes Visa and Mastercard for China Construction Bank, and PrimeCredit Limited Visa in Hong Kong.

The complete list of new U.S. issuers is as follows:

Audubon State Bank

Bank of Lafayette

CedarStone Bank

Chemung Canal Trust Company

Citizens Bank [MN]

Citizens State Bank

Consumer Credit Union

Copiah Bank

Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union

Fairfield Federal

Farmers State Bank & Trust Co.

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

First Independent Bank

First National Bank [TX]

First National Bank South

First State Bank [TX & IL]

First State Bank of Bloomington

First State Bank of Odem

Fisher National Bank

Freedom Northwest Credit Union

Gateway Community Bank

Greater Community Bank

Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union

Heritage Bank of Nevada

Illinois Educators Credit Union

Interstate Credit Union

James Polk Stone Community Bank

Park Side Financial Credit Union

Pioneer Bank [MN]

Rayne State Bank

Rocket Federal Credit Union

Valor Bank

Wakefield Co-operative Bank

Williamstown Bank

WinsSouth Credit Union

Yantis Federal Credit Union

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

