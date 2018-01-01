Apple Pay gains additional support among banks, credit unions in U.S., China, and Canada

Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, 03:56

Apple has expended its lineup of banks and credit unions that support Apple Pay in the United States, Canada, and China.

Canadians can now add cards from Servus Credit Union. In China, the expansion includes Visa and Mastercard for China Construction Bank, and PrimeCredit Limited Visa in Hong Kong.

The complete list of new U.S. issuers is as follows:

Audubon State Bank Bank of Lafayette CedarStone Bank Chemung Canal Trust Company Citizens Bank [MN] Citizens State Bank Consumer Credit Union Copiah Bank Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Fairfield Federal Farmers State Bank & Trust Co. First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union First Independent Bank First National Bank [TX] First National Bank South First State Bank [TX & IL] First State Bank of Bloomington First State Bank of Odem Fisher National Bank Freedom Northwest Credit Union Gateway Community Bank Greater Community Bank Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union Heritage Bank of Nevada Illinois Educators Credit Union Interstate Credit Union James Polk Stone Community Bank Park Side Financial Credit Union Pioneer Bank [MN] Rayne State Bank Rocket Federal Credit Union Valor Bank Wakefield Co-operative Bank Williamstown Bank WinsSouth Credit Union Yantis Federal Credit Union

