Apple Pay gains additional support among banks, credit unions in U.S., China, and Canada
Date: Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, 03:56
Category: Apple Pay, Finance, News, retail
Apple has expended its lineup of banks and credit unions that support Apple Pay in the United States, Canada, and China.
Canadians can now add cards from Servus Credit Union. In China, the expansion includes Visa and Mastercard for China Construction Bank, and PrimeCredit Limited Visa in Hong Kong.
The complete list of new U.S. issuers is as follows:
Audubon State Bank
Bank of Lafayette
CedarStone Bank
Chemung Canal Trust Company
Citizens Bank [MN]
Citizens State Bank
Consumer Credit Union
Copiah Bank
Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union
Fairfield Federal
Farmers State Bank & Trust Co.
First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Independent Bank
First National Bank [TX]
First National Bank South
First State Bank [TX & IL]
First State Bank of Bloomington
First State Bank of Odem
Fisher National Bank
Freedom Northwest Credit Union
Gateway Community Bank
Greater Community Bank
Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union
Heritage Bank of Nevada
Illinois Educators Credit Union
Interstate Credit Union
James Polk Stone Community Bank
Park Side Financial Credit Union
Pioneer Bank [MN]
Rayne State Bank
Rocket Federal Credit Union
Valor Bank
Wakefield Co-operative Bank
Williamstown Bank
WinsSouth Credit Union
Yantis Federal Credit Union
Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.
Via AppleInsider
