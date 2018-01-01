Rumor: Apple to combine Face ID components, create smaller “notch” in next-gen iPhones

Wednesday, January 17th, 2018, 03:33

A new rumor has hinted towards next-gen iPhone featuring a smaller camera notch in 2019 or beyond.

South Korea’s ETNews, citing industry sources, has stated that Apple is “looking into” combining the front-facing camera and Face ID on next year’s iPhones, a move that could certainly reduce the size of the TrueDepth sensor housing.

The sources have indicated that Apple is looking to strengthen its face sensing function beginning with the 2019 iPhones. In essence, the company is planning to increase the number of parts that will be used for iPhones and is looking into combination of a face recognition module with a camera module.



The rumors have also hinted as to a singular face recognition module, while the current Face ID system is powered by an infrared camera, dot projector, and flood illuminator. It’s unknown as to how Apple has managed to combine these components.

Back in November, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Face ID will be featured on a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and a new mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone. Apple will also release at least one iPad Pro model with Face ID this year.

LG Innotek will reportedly supply all or the majority of 3D sensing modules for the next-generation iPhone and iPad models, based on an $821 million investment, which may have been funded at least partially by Apple.

Via MacRumors and ETNews

