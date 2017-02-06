How-To: How to clean your Mac’s keyboard keys

Posted by:
Date: Monday, February 6th, 2017, 05:54
Category: Hardware, How-To, News

This is one of the handiest things I’ve run across in a long time.

As much as I love my Apple keyboard, it builds up dirt over time. A cool instructional video from 2015 by an author going under the name “Gumballer9”, shows you how, quickly and cheaply, take a paper towel, wrap it around your index finger, spray the paper towel with Windex or a similar cleaner, then use a circular motion to dramatically clean each key.

It works.


So, here it is, take a gander and if you have any additional methods for cleaning your Mac that you’d like to share, please let us know in the comments.

Via YouTube

Recent Posts

LG UltraFine 5K monitors experiencing errors within two meters of wireless routers

Rumor: Apple could start production of iPhone 8 earlier than expected

Apple joins coalition of 97 companies filing amicus brief against Trump immigration ban

LG to offer fixes for UltraFine 5K monitors, will work to remove wireless router proximity issue

Apple Watch Series 1 goes on sale at Target, matches pre-Christmas pricing