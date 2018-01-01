Apple expected to release fix for chaiOS bug this week

Monday, January 22nd, 2018, 03:04

Apple is presently working on a fix for the chaiOS bug that crashes Messages when you receive a specific URL in a chat.

The fix is expected to arrive this week.

chaiOS is a bug that crashes Messages on iOS-based devices when a specific Github link is shared in a chat. It can also cause the iOS springboard to crash and relaunch.



Apple has informed Buzzfeed that a report will be coming this week and that the company will work to prevent similar issues in the future. The web site that generated the URL associated with the chaiOS bugs has also been removed, fixing the issue from that end as well.

The chaiOS bug itself was revealed earlier this week and doesn’t appear to be malicious, though more annoying than anything else.

Via The Mac Observer and Buzzfeed

